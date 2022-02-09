Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting 48 remastered courses over the next two years as paid DLC

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch is getting a massive influx of new content, with Nintendo announcing that it’ll be steadily adding 48 remastered courses from previous Mario Kart games to the title over the next two years as part of its new “Booster Course Pass” DLC.

Similar to how Nintendo released additional Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC characters, the reprised Mario Kart 8 Deluxe courses will be added in six waves of eight courses each released over the next two years. Given that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe current has 48 courses, the expansion pass will double the number of courses available to players once it finishes up in 2023.

The first wave of courses is set to arrive on March 18th, and will include Coconut Mall from Mario Kart Wii, Choco Mountain from Mario Kart 64, and Tokyo Blur from Mario Kart Tour. The full Booster Course DLC pack will cost $24.99 for all 48 courses, but Nintendo is also including the DLC for free for subscribers to its premium Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier, which costs $49.99 per year for an individual subscription.

While fans may have been hoping for a new Mario Kart game (Mario Kart 8 was originally released for the Wii U back in 2014), it makes sense that Nintendo would be looking to continue sticking with the current Switch version of the game, which holds the title as both the top-selling Switch game and the most sold Mario Kart game in the series’ history.