Microsoft Flight Simulator can now run on Xbox One thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft Flight Simulator is launching on Xbox Cloud Gaming today, allowing Xbox One owners to access the game for the first time. The Xbox Series X / S exclusive was previously only playable on the latest Xbox consoles, but you can now play Microsoft Flight Simulator through a web browser, on Android and iOS devices, and on Xbox One consoles.

Microsoft Flight Simulator first launched on PC in 2020, before arriving on Xbox Series X / S nearly a year later. It was missing from the Xbox Cloud Gaming part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and is now available in the cloud thanks to Xbox Series X hardware upgrades that Microsoft has made to its datacenters. Before the upgrades, Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) was powered by Xbox One S consoles, and the improved hardware has unlocked 1080p and 60fps streams across the service. We’re still waiting on Microsoft to offer 4K streaming, though.

Xbox Game Pass is also getting some new additions this month. Microsoft is bringing Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Young Souls to Xbox Game Pass on March 10th. Far: Changing Tides is also launching on the service today.