Ghostwire: Tokyo has a free visual novel, and you can play it right now

Ahead of its release on March 25th, Ghostwire: Tokyo is getting a free visual novel, available now on PlayStation. Ghostwire: Tokyo - Prelude, will introduce players to KK, the deuteragonist of Ghostwire, and his squad of spirit detectives as they investigate paranormal disturbances throughout Tokyo. Players will be able to make different choices throughout the visual novel to unravel the story of Ghostwire’s world and the spirits who haunt it.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is the latest game from The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks. Its slick and extremely unsettling gameplay trailer showcases a world overrun by apparitions that KK must banish with the help of Akito, the human KK possess and imbues with supernatural ghost-killing power.

Ghostwire: Tokyo made a splash during its announcement at E3 2019 because of the bubbly persona of the game’s creative director, Ikumi Nakamura — an industry veteran who worked on games like Okami, Bayonetta, and The Evil Within series. Shortly after her adorable as hell presentation, Nakamura left Tango Gameworks to start her own indie game studio. Ghostwire: Tokyo - Prelude is available now for PlayStation users and will be available on the Epic Games store on March 8th.