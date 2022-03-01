New and returning customers can get 80 percent off Paramount Plus for three months

Good news: in a rare discount, Paramount Plus is celebrating its first birthday by offering an 80 percent discount to new and returning customers.

Through March 7th, eligible subscribers can use the code BIRTHDAY to receive three months of the Essential Plan for $1 instead of $4.99 per month when they purchase their subscription from the company’s site. These customers can also get three months of the Premium Plan for $2 instead of $9.99 per month as well.

Both plans offer access to thousands of episodes and films from Paramount Pictures, CBS, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV, and more, as well as previous and new originals like Star Trek: Discovery and PAW Patrol: The Movie. However, unlike the cheaper subscription, the Premium Plan offers an ad-free experience (except for live TV shows), includes your local live CBS station, and comes with the ability to download content so you can watch it later.

In addition to the sale, Paramount Plus will also be launching new original shows in March. These include season two of Star Trek: Picard, which will roll out on March 3rd, and the series premiere of Halo on March 24th. The service will also be live streaming the World Cup qualifying match between the US and Mexico men’s national soccer teams on March 24th.