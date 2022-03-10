Princess Peach is the latest Mario character to get their own interactive Lego sets

Lego’s interactive Super Mario universe is getting even bigger today with the addition of a Lego Princess Peach starter kit, which adds the Mushroom Kingdom’s ruling royal to the ever-expanding array of modular sets.

Like the addition of Lego Luigi last year, the Lego Princess Peach starter kit doesn’t make any major changes from the initial Lego Mario sets from 2020. The broad technology is still the same for all three characters, which uses a combination of an LCD display for animating each character’s facial expressions and a main screen on their chests and a sensor to scan barcodes and react to different colored Lego tiles. The Lego characters can also connect to a companion app over Bluetooth, as well as to each other for two-player gameplay.

That said, Peach does at least introduce a slightly different design (true to form, the Lego version of the character is still taller than Mario) instead of a simple palette swap (as was the case with the Luigi version last year). Lego Peach will also have her own unique voice lines and sound effects when playing through the modular Lego courses.

To get the interactive Peach figure, you’ll need to buy the Adventures with Peach Starter Course ($59.99), which is similar to the Mario and Luigi Starter Courses that Lego has previously released.

Princess Peach joins the (Lego) Mario party

From there, players can simply slot the Princess Peach figure into their existing Lego Mario courses, in addition to integrating in some of the new expansion kits that Lego is releasing alongside the Peach starter set to further build out their collections.

The flagship of those Expansion Kits is the long-awaited addition of the Mushroom Kingdom’s most iconic locale: Peach’s Castle, made famous as the setting in Super Mario 64 (among many other appearances in the franchise), complete with a Lego Bowser to face off against. The castle expansion kit will cost you, though: at $129.99, it’s the most expensive set in the new wave of releases.

Along included in the upcoming wave of set is the Goomba’s Shoe Expansion Set ($9.99), the Fuzzy Flippers Expansion Set ($24.99), the Yoshi’s Gift House Expansion Set ($29.99), the Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower Expansion Set ($79.99), and the Big Spike’s Cloudtop Challenge Expansion Set ($69.99). All the new sets are compatible across the entire range of Lego Super Mario sets, too.

The Adventures with Peach Starter Course and the next wave of expansion kits are all set to go on sale on August 1st from Lego and other retailers.