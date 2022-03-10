Sony is once again announcing a cross-promotion with Apple TV Plus to offer its console owners an extended free trial of the premium service. Owners of the last-gen PlayStation 4 console that are not already Apple TV Plus subscribers can redeem three months of service at no charge. After that, it’s back to the usual $4.99 per month. This promo is similar to the one announced last summer, where PlayStation 5 owners got six months of Apple TV Plus. Both promos are redeemable until July 22nd, 2022.

While the PS5 got the double-length promo, extending this offer to PS4 owners widens the pool of people who qualify — especially with PS5 shipments still plagued by shortages and slowing to a trickle, again, after the holiday season. The PS4 install base is much larger than the PS5’s, and Sony even continues to ship PS4 consoles in 2022. The PS5 is selling well despite those shortages, just not as well as the PS4 did at this point in its lifecycle.

Since this promo gives a timeline of nearly four months for PS4 owners to redeem their three-month window, it’s a prime opportunity to pick up the service and cover the arrival of an anticipated new series, movie, or even the upcoming Friday Night Baseball coverage (if the MLB season does indeed happen).

To redeem this offer, you will need both Apple ID and PlayStation Network accounts. Download and open the Apple TV Plus app from the PS4’s TV and Video section. Follow the on-screen instructions to log in to your Apple ID or create a new one, and you will automatically get the three months of Apple TV Plus loaded onto your account as long as you’re new to the service.