Microsoft details its Steam Deck support for Xbox Game Studios titles

Microsoft is providing an update on its support for Valve’s Steam Deck today. Most Xbox Game Studios titles will run on the Steam Deck, but Microsoft says Gears 5, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Halo Infinite, and Microsoft Flight Simulator X are unsupported. These titles don’t work on the Steam Deck due to anti-cheat systems, and it’s not clear if they’ll ever be supported in the future.

Microsoft has marked eight games as “Verified,” and six more as “Playable.” The difference between the two can be something as small as a warning appearing or even having to invoke a virtual touchscreen to enter text during a game. While some are only on the playable list right now, they could soon progress to verified status.

Microsoft’s list only covers Xbox Game Studios titles currently available on Steam, but you can now install Windows on the Steam Deck to access Xbox Game Pass games. Valve has just released Windows drivers, so the option is open for Steam Deck owners to switch over. Valve CEO Gabe Newell welcomed Microsoft to launch Xbox Game Pass on Steam last month, saying he’s “more than happy to work with them to get that on Steam.”

Here’s the full list of Xbox Game Studios titles on Steam Deck:

Verified:

Deathloop

Psychonauts 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

The Evil Within

Fallout Shelter

Prey

Battletoads

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Playable:

Sea of Thieves

Fallout 4

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 4

Quantum Break

State of Decay: YOSE

Unsupported: