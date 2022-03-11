Razer’s new streaming accessories help make you sound and look better

Razer’s trio of new products are aimed at making you sound and look your streaming best. While you’re at a desk, Razer’s $249.99 Audio Mixer offers four channels of audio control along with a variety of audio processing options, and the new $299 Key Light Chroma will keep you lit during streams. But if you’re looking for something more mobile and portable, then Razer is also launching a $99 Seiren Bluetooth lapel mic for on-the-go vlogging.

The Audio Mixer offers an all-in-one interface for controlling audio during broadcasts, and competes with the likes of TC Helicon’s GoXLR. The bulk of its interface is taken up with four sliders, each controlling one audio channel, which allow you to set the relative volumes of your microphone with games, background music, and so on. There’s a mute switch for each channel, as well as a bleep button if you want to censor your filthy language.

Connections for the audio mixer include an XLR input for mics, optical in, USB-C, and 3.5mm line-in and line-out ports. Around front there’s another pair of 3.5mm jacks for headphones and microphones. The mixer can be controlled with Razer’s Synapse software, and also lets you apply effects like echo or reverb to your voice. It requires a PC with Windows 10 or above to work, but can also handle audio from game consoles.

The Seiren Bluetooth lapel mic, meanwhile, is designed to offer a flexible and low-profile way to record audio while on-the-go. It clips on to your clothing, and is equipped with an omnidirectional microphone, and comes with two wind socks to help with popping sounds or background noise whether you’re outside or in. It offers up to six hours of battery life, which Engadget notes drops to four if you turn its AI-based noise suppression feature on.

Finally, there’s the $299 Key Light Chroma, which looks to be a competitor to Elgato’s $199 Key Light. Razer says its model offers up to 2800 lumens of brightness, adjustable colors and white temperatures, and an included mount for attaching it to your desk. Its lighting can also sync with other Razer Chroma devices to keep your desk’s RGB light show consistent.

The Razer Audio Mixer, Razer Seiren BT, and Razer Key Light Chroma are all available now from Razer and authorized dealers.