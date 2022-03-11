The Flash and Aquaman 2 pushed back to 2023

Warner Bros. has done a big reshuffle of its upcoming film slate in a move that sees both The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom delayed to 2023. The Flash is now due to release on June 23, 2022 (over seven months later than its original November 4th opening date) marking the first time Ezra Miller will play the character in a title role, while the Aquaman sequel will open on March 17th, 2023, three months later than its previously planned December 16th release date, Variety reports.

Variety notes that pandemic-related production delays are to blame for both films being pushed back. But the delay is just the latest of many to have hit The Flash, which at one time Warner Bros. had hoped to release way back in 2018. The overlapping nature of the films in the DC Extended Universe means that we’ve already seen Ezra Miller’s Flash appear in three separate films: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2016’s Suicide Squad, and Justice League.

The films are just two of the titles Warner Bros. is pushing back alongside Willy Wonka origin film Wonka, Black Adam, and DC League of Super-Pets. But, in contrast, Shazam sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods will see its release moved forward to December 12 this year, after previously having been scheduled to open in June 2023. That puts it head-to-head with Avatar 2 which is scheduled for release just a few days later on December 16th. Good luck Shazam, you might need it.