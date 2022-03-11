Vergecast: the specs and ports announced at Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel discusses the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

This week on The Vergecast, Nilay, along with Verge managing editor Alex Cranz and deputy editor Dan Seifert, discusses all the announcements from Apple’s Peek Performance event this week — including an updated iPhone SE with 5G, the new Mac Studio desktop computer, an iPad Air with an M1 processor, and the 27-inch 5K Studio Display monitor.

Keep listening for an explainer on the state of 5G in phones like the iPhone SE, a rundown of specs (and ports) in the Mac Studio, and of course, some wild theories about the future of computers.

