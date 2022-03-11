Samsung might be planning ‘Fashion Film’ for its phones

A new trademark application by Samsung in the UK suggests the company may be working on fashionable skins for its phones, as reported by Android Headlines and Let’s Go Digital. The UK Intellectual Property Office application describes “protective and decorative films adapted for smartphones,” using the name “Fashion Film.”

This doesn’t confirm that an actual product will follow (you can see other trademarks Samsung’s registered to find out how many are never used). Still, any sign the company is taking a step to enter the skin accessory market is notable. Currently, the space is mainly taken over by smaller companies like Dbrand, which has even had its product featured in Samsung’s stores. And while the trademark application doesn’t specify a particular phone these skins would be compatible with; they may just be cool alternatives for anyone who wants to opt out of using a phone case for easily-changeable looks.

Samsung announced Bespoke Edition smartphones for its Galaxy Z Flip 3 in October that’ll also allow owners to change out their phone’s color using a small lineup of color choices for $79. Dieter Bohn argued that Samsung’s promotion of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 as a stylish choice, instead of emphasizing powerful specs, represented a change in what the devices can communicate about their owners, and selling swappable skins would be another acknowledgment of that.

In response to a request for comment on this news, Dbrand CEO Adam Ijaz told The Verge, “lmao ‘fashion film’.”