Instagram is finally letting livestreamers add moderators

Instagram is finally letting Live creators appoint moderators during their streams. Mods will have the ability to report comments, remove viewers from the stream, as well as turn off comments for a specific viewer.

Streamers + Mods = Dynamic Duo ❤️



We’re launching Live Moderator on Instagram Live, where creators can assign a mod and give them the power to:



✅ Report comments

✅ Remove viewers from Live

✅ Turn off comments for a viewer pic.twitter.com/S9j7s4dInB — Instagram (@instagram) March 11, 2022

Instagram notes that creators can assign a moderator by tapping the three dots in the comment bar during a Live. From there, they can choose a moderator from a list of suggested accounts, or use the search bar to search for a specific account.

Live has been around since 2016, and with that in mind, it comes as a bit of shock that Instagram has only just now started supporting moderators for its streams. Moderation has become a much-needed staple on other livestreaming platforms, like Twitch and YouTube, where comments can quickly get ugly. Even Instagram’s sister company, Facebook, gives users the ability to add mods to their streams and also added tools to remove trolls — just like the moderation features Instagram just launched.

As Instagram attempts to attract more creators to Live with the ability to monetize streams, the availability of chat moderators should hopefully make the streaming experience a lot more pleasant for creators.