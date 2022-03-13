iPhone 14 Pro models may be the only devices to get the new A16 chip

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max may be the only models in the upcoming lineup to carry a new A16 chip, according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac). In a tweet, Kuo indicates that the standard iPhone 14 and 14 Max will be left with the A15 chipset that comes in all models of the iPhone 13.

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

Additionally, Kuo claims every iPhone 14 model will come with 6GB of RAM, with both higher-end devices featuring the upgraded LPDDR5 memory, while the less expensive versions retain the LPDDR 4X present in the iPhone 13. As 9to5Mac points out, Apple has, in the past, given its more expensive models a processor with more cores or memory, but hasn’t used two entirely different processors to draw a line between standard and premium since the release of the iPhone 5S and 5C in 2013.

Kuo also predicts the iPhone 14 Max will have a 6.7-inch display, which would mark the first time that a Pro-size display is available in a cheaper, non-Pro phone. Kuo made a similar prediction back in June when he said Apple may be working on an iPhone with a bigger display that would cost under $900. Notably, the 5.4-inch display size is absent from Kuo’s list, a potential sign that Apple may be discontinuing the “mini” size.

Apple still hasn’t formally announced the iPhone 14 lineup, but it’s expected to make its debut at an upcoming iPhone event that’s typically held in the fall. This obviously hasn’t stopped rumors from swirling, with Kuo already forecasting a notch-less iPhone 14 with a hole-punch camera and Face ID hardware hidden under its screen.

On the Mac side of things, Apple watcher Mark Gurman has once again reiterated his prediction that the MacBook Air (along with three other MacBooks) will come with a new M2 chip, which 9to5Mac reports could be based on the iPhone 13’s A15 chip — not the rumored A16.