AMD’s new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor will be available on April 20th for $449

AMD’s latest desktop processor, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, has finally gotten a release date and price after being announced earlier this year at CES 2022. It’ll hit stores next month on April 20th for $449, ushering in what AMD proudly declares to be the “world’s fastest gaming processor.

The new Ryzen 7 5800X3D is extremely similar to the original Ryzen 7 5800X model, with eight cores, 16 threads, and compatibility with AMD’s AM4 socket. But there’s one major difference: the Ryzen 7 5800X3D marks the debut of AMD’s 3D-stacking V-Cache technology, allowing AMD to up the L3 cache from 32MB to 96MB. The company says that the additional cache should translate to about a 15 percent boost in overall performance compared to the Ryzen 5900X (despite the fact that the 5900X has 12 cores and 24 threads).

The company also announced a slate of several other new Zen 2 and Zen 3 desktop processors across the lower end of its range, from the $299 Ryzen 7 5700X (which offers eight cores, 16 threads, and a boosted clock speed of 4.6GHz) down to the $99 Ryzen 3 4100 at the base of the company’s lineup.

The Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 models will also come bundled with an AMD Wraith Cooler and will be available starting April 4th, a few ahead of the Ryzen 5800X3D. The full list of new processors

AMD Spring 2022 Processors Model Architecture Cores / Threads Boost / Base Clock Speed (GHz) Total Cache (MB) TDP (Watts) PCIe Support Price Model Architecture Cores / Threads Boost / Base Clock Speed (GHz) Total Cache (MB) TDP (Watts) PCIe Support Price AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Zen 3 8 / 16 Up to 4.6 / 3.4 36 65W Gen 4 $299 AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Zen 3 6 / 12 Up to 4.4 / 3.5 35 65W Gen 4 $199 AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Zen 3 6 / 12 Up to 4.2 / 3.6 19 65W Gen 3 $159 AMD Ryzen 5 4600G Zen 2 6 / 12 Up to 4.2 / 3.7 11 65W Gen 3 $154 AMD Ryzen 5 4500 Zen 2 6 / 12 Up to 4.1 / 3.6 11 65W Gen 3 $129 AMD Ryzen 3 4100 Zen 2 4 / 8 Up to 4.0 / 3.8 6 65W Gen 3 $99

It’s important to note, though, that all of the new processors here are not AMD’s next-generation Ryzen 7000 chips that are set to use the company’s upcoming Zen 4 architecture on a new 5nm process — those aren’t coming until sometime in the second half of 2022.