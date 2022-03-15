Samsung’s One UI 4.1 update adds S22 camera features to older flagships

Samsung is bringing some of the camera features that come with the flagship Galaxy S22 to older devices, the company announced on its site. The One UI 4.1 update will extend to a wide range of phones, including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S10, Note 20, and a portion of the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip families.

The features won’t trickle down to all devices

The company details some of the features it’s handing down to older devices in a post on its Korean community forum (via Android Police). Unfortunately, not all devices will support every feature listed here, with the majority of features landing on previous-gen devices, like the Galaxy S21, Z Fold 3, and Z Flip 3.

If your device supports the update, it could introduce a number of camera-focused features, like pet recognition, the ability to change the position of lighting, telephoto lens support for portrait videos, Samsung’s Expert RAW app, improved Director’s View for videos, and Samsung camera integration with Snapchat.

The update also adds telephoto lens support for Pro photo and video modes, a quick photo-sharing feature that automatically optimizes your photos before sharing, a tool that removes objects, shadows, and reflections, as well as a night portrait mode that we didn’t find particularly useful in our review of the S22.

Here’s how it all breaks down:

Night portrait support: Galaxy S21, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, S20, Note 20, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G

Galaxy S21, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, S20, Note 20, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G Pet recognition: Galaxy S21, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, S21 FE, S20, Note 20, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, S20 FE

Galaxy S21, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, S21 FE, S20, Note 20, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, S20 FE Lighting position editing: Galaxy S21, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, S21 FE, Note 20, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, S20 FE

Galaxy S21, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, S21 FE, Note 20, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, S20 FE Portrait video telephoto lens support: Galaxy S21, Z Fold 3, S21 FE

Galaxy S21, Z Fold 3, S21 FE Improved Director’s View: Galaxy S21, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3

Galaxy S21, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 Telephoto lens support for Pro photo and video modes: Galaxy S21 Ultra, Z Fold 3, S20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra, Z Fold 2

Galaxy S21 Ultra, Z Fold 3, S20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra, Z Fold 2 Expert RAW app: Galaxy S21 Ultra, Z Fold 3, Note 20 Ultra, S20 Ultra, Z Fold 2

Galaxy S21 Ultra, Z Fold 3, Note 20 Ultra, S20 Ultra, Z Fold 2 Snapchat integration: Galaxy S21

Devices will also benefit from a few non-camera-related updates as well, such as a screen-sharing feature for Google Duo and access to a keyboard with built-in features from the grammar-checking app, Grammarly.

On the Korean community forum, Samsung says the update will roll out to S21 devices in Korea starting today, and it looks like it has already arrived on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. There’s no word on when it’s coming to the other devices listed here.