Google I/O takes place May 11th and 12th, and it will be fully available online

Google’s big annual developer conference, Google I/O, will take place May 11th and 12th, the company announced Wednesday. The event will once again be fully online, though it sounds like at least some of the conference will be streamed live from the Shoreline Amphitheatre, a frequent Google I/O venue.

“This year’s event will be broadcast in front of a limited live audience, and is completely free and open to everyone virtually,” Google spokesperson Alex Garcia-Kummert said in a statement to The Verge. That limited audience will be comprised primarily of Google employees and some partners, according to a Google statement shared with Axios’ Ina Fried.

Registration will be free and will begin sometime this month, according to an FAQ. There will be no tickets, which seems to mean that everyone who wants to attend will be able to.

We'll be back live from Shoreline Amphitheatre for this year's #GoogleIO! Join us online May 11-12 https://t.co/KgNKbaLeym pic.twitter.com/NUodJb7UCi — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 16, 2022

Google I/O was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and returned as an online event in 2021. The company made a number of big announcements at last year’s event, including debuting Android 12’s “Material You” design, revealing updates to Google Workspace, and saying that Google’s Wear OS and Samsung’s Tizen would be merging into one platform (now known as Wear OS 3).

We don’t know exactly what’s coming this year, but given that Google has already released the first preview of Android 13, it seems likely that one of the focuses will be that OS.

Update March 16th, 6:08PM ET: Added Google statement and additional context from Axios.