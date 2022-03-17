The creators of Until Dawn are making another interactive teen slasher

Supermassive Games, the studio behind interactive horror games like Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology, has announced its next foray into the genre: The Quarry.

It’s described as a “teen-horror narrative game where your every choice, big or small, shapes your story and determines who lives to tell the tale.” Much like Until Dawn, the game appears to start from a very familiar place for horror fans, in this case a summer camp where players can control nine different counselors. It’ll also feature a multiplayer aspect: there’s a co-op mode where two players control different characters, and a mode for up to seven players where everyone can vote on the choices made.

Until Dawn made a splash in 2015 by essentially being an interactive horror movie, where players could make choices in an attempt to keep characters alive through the night. It was also notable for its celebrity cast, which will continue in The Quarry. The game stars David Arquette, Ariel Winter, Justice Smith, Brenda Song, Lance Henriksen, and Lin Shaye. It also introduces a new “movie” mode where you don’t even have to make choices, and can just watch events play out.

The Quarry is slated to launch on June 10th on the PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Steam.