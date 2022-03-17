Netflix gives a peek at its upcoming Resident Evil series

Netflix released teaser art for its upcoming Resident Evil live-action television series, based on Capcom’s popular Resident Evil video games. The show will have “the best of the Resident Evil DNA,” Netflix said in a news release, including bad-ass heroines, a battle for survival, creatures both new and familiar, and a mystery to be solved. We see a vial of what looks like blood, a pill marked “joy” set against a yellow backdrop, and some bubbles of blood in a third image. So far: no zombies.

Netflix first announced the series in August 2020 and said it would take place across two timelines, one with sisters Jade and Billie Wesker (fans will recognize that last name), who move to New Raccoon city as teenagers, and another set years in the future, with Jade and others trying to survive in a zombie-devastated Earth. Here’s Netflix’s official logline:

Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.

The eight-episode series stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez and is produced by Constantin Film, which also produced the Resident Evil films starring Milla Jovovich. It debuts on Netflix July 14th.