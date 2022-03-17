Apex Legends Mobile pre-registration is now open on Android

Respawn has opened pre-registration on Android for Apex Legends Mobile, the upcoming mobile version of the battle royale hit. If you pre-register, Respawn says you’ll be “among the first” to play the game when it launches in your region, and you’ll also get exclusive in-game items.

Respawn launched Apex Legends Mobile in 10 countries last month, and while it’s unclear when it will be available in the US or more widely, the studio indicated in a press email that the game is set to launch this year. However, if you’re in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, it’s unclear if you can pre-register. On the Apex Legends Mobile website, Respawn says that “Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau will be included in the global pre-registration” (emphasis Respawn’s), but a press email says that pre-registration is available globally except for “China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Russia and Belarus.” We’ve asked Respawn if it can clarify.

Right now, it seems that pre-registration is only available for Android, but on the Apex Legends Mobile website, Respawn says that the game is “coming soon” for iOS.

The game is looking good in a new trailer

The studio has also released a new trailer for the game, which should give you an idea of what Apex Legends Mobile will look like on your mobile phone as well as its touch-based controls. However, whenever the game does release, it will be up against some stiff competition; other mobile shooters like Call of Duty: Mobile, PUBG: Mobile, Garena Free Fire are already incredibly popular, and there are mobile versions of Valorant and Call of Duty: Warzone in the works.