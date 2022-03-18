 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge

Filed under:

NASA’s megarocket, the Space Launch System, rolls out to its launchpad

At last, the rocket has arrived

By Loren Grush

On Thursday, NASA’s new giant rocket, the Space Launch System, emerged out into the Florida air, embarking on a torturously slow 11-hour journey to its primary launchpad at Kennedy Space Center. It was a big moment for NASA, having spent more than a decade on the development of this rocket, with the goal of using the vehicle to send cargo and people into deep space.

The rollout of the SLS was just a taste of what’s to come. The rocket will undergo what is known as a wet dress rehearsal in April, going through all the operations and procedures it will go through during a typical launch, including filling up its tanks with propellant. If that goes well, then the rocket will be rolled back to NASA’s Vehicle Assembly Building, the giant cavernous building where the SLS was pieced together. Following a few more tests, the rocket will be rolled back out to the launchpad ahead of its first flight, scheduled for sometime this summer at the earliest.

So there’s still some time before this megarocket actually sees space. But NASA employees, guests, and media got a treat yesterday seeing the vehicle for the first time with their own eyes, after years of only seeing what the rocket would look like as an animation. Check out photos from the SLS’s big debut.

The doors to NASA’s Vehicle Assembly Building slowly opened, revealing the mobile launch platform carrying the Space Launch System. The tower of the platform initially concealed the rocket.
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge
Photographers capture the moment the doors opened at the VAB
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge
An onlooker shields his eyes while looking at the SLS emerging form the VAB
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge
Guests and employees at NASA watch the SLS roll out of the VAB
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge
Guests and employees at NASA watch the SLS roll out of the VAB
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge
After slowly moving outward, the SLS rocket can finally be seen
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge
On top of the SLS is Orion, a new capsule designed to take humans into deep space
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge
SLS and the VAB, from which the rocket emerged
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge
The SLS on the mobile launch platform as the sun sets
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge
The mobile launch platform umbilical cords are attached to the rocket
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge
The Sun sets behind the mobile launch platform, as workers look over the edge
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge
NASA’s Worm logo adorns the sides of the solid rocket boosters, which will help to provide extra thrust during liftoff
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge
Workers on the mobile launch platform wave to onlookers
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge
The massive treads of the crawler transporter that carries the SLS to the pad
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge
Photo by Loren Grush / The Verge
Science

Pete Davidson won’t actually be going to space on the next Blue Origin flight

Science

AI suggested 40,000 new possible chemical weapons in just six hours

Science

Watch NASA roll out its new mega-rocket, the Space Launch System, for the first time

View all stories in Science