The Vergecast on using the Mac Pro, Studio Display, iPhone SE, and iPad Air

This week on The Vergecast, the show focuses on the reviews for the Apple products announced at last week’s “Peek Performance” event: iPhone SE, the iPad Air, the Mac Studio, and the Studio Display. Nilay, who reviewed the Studio Display, and managing editor Alex Cranz are joined by Allison Johnson, who reviewed the iPhone SE, Monica Chin, who reviewed the Mac Studio, and Dan Seifert, who reviewed the iPad Air.

Each guest walks us through their reviewing process — what they found surprising, where they found restrictions, how it handled everyday use, and whether or not these new Apple products are worth their price tags.

