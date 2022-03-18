The Vergecast on using the Mac Pro, Studio Display, iPhone SE, and iPad Air

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel discusses the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
This week on The Vergecast, the show focuses on the reviews for the Apple products announced at last week’s “Peek Performance” event: iPhone SE, the iPad Air, the Mac Studio, and the Studio Display. Nilay, who reviewed the Studio Display, and managing editor Alex Cranz are joined by Allison Johnson, who reviewed the iPhone SE, Monica Chin, who reviewed the Mac Studio, and Dan Seifert, who reviewed the iPad Air.
Each guest walks us through their reviewing process — what they found surprising, where they found restrictions, how it handled everyday use, and whether or not these new Apple products are worth their price tags.
You can listen to the full discussion here or in your preferred podcast player.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple’s new iPhone SE is a modern phone stuck in yesterday’s design
- Samsung’s really good midrange phone just got a bigger battery and a price cut
- Apple Mac Studio review: finally
- Apple Studio Display review: nothing to see here
- ‘Pro’ has lost all meaning, and Apple knows it
- Apple’s chips are on the table
- Apple’s charts set the M1 Ultra up for an RTX 3090 fight it could never win
- Apple iPad Air (2022) review: it’s the nice one
- Universal Control is Apple’s most impressive new feature in years
- The Mac Studio is myth fulfillment
- Vimeo is telling creators to suddenly pay thousands of dollars — or leave the platform
- Ukrainian influencers ring the frontlines to TikTok
- How WordPress and Tumblr are keeping the internet weird
