Ford is splitting its business between electric, gas vehicles

Confirming rumors that have swirled for months, Ford announced that it was splitting into “two distinct, but strategically interdependent, auto businesses” called Ford Blue and Ford Model E. While Ford Blue will manage all of the internal combustion engine vehicles, Ford Model E represents its push into electric vehicles, with products like the Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning.

The company’s executives described the split as “how we’re going to win as a company,” while executing Ford’s plans for its EV push that were originally unveiled last May. The automaker decided against trying to spin off the new EV-only unit as a special acquisitions company (SPAC).

Former Tesla and Apple executive Doug Field will serve as Ford Model E’s chief EV and digital systems officer. He was hired by Ford last fall after leaving Tesla in 2018, and working on Apple’s Project Titan autonomous electric vehicle for several years. He’s in charge of product creation at Ford Model E, as well as software and embedded systems across both units.

Other than product development, the new structure will address another issue with many vaporware EVs — actually selling them to customers. The Model E unit will “lead on creating an exciting new shopping, buying and ownership experience for its future electric vehicle customers that includes simple, intuitive e-commerce platforms, transparent pricing and personalized customer support from Ford ambassadors.”

Ford president and CEO Jim Farley will serve as president of the Model E unit also, while Kumar Galhotra, Ford’s president, Americas & International Markets Group will be the president of Ford Blue.

