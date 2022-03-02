Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7 are getting free next-gen updates later this year

Later in 2022, Capcom will release free graphical updates for its remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, along with Resident Evil 7, that introduce ray tracing, a high frame rate mode, and 3D audio on the PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC.

If you own copies of these games already on the PS4 or Xbox One, you’ll be able to get these updates for free. On PS5, there will be a digital upgrade option, whereas Xbox offers its Smart Delivery feature that will automatically play the current-gen version of each game once it’s available. On PC, these upgrades will simply come in an update.

For PS5, Capcom is implementing DualSense support for all three games, complete with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Even without graphical updates, Capcom’s recent Resident Evil titles — its remakes included — are among the most visually-impressive games out there. They’re also some of Capcom’s best games yet. If you’re new to the series, or have only played Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 7 are both good places to start, but for different reasons.

While their stories barely overlap (don’t sweat the details too much), they each show how good Capcom is at making horror games. RE2 is a bold reimagining of Capcom’s 1998 PS1 title with modern gameplay design and great atmosphere, while RE7 goes first-person with a completely different kind of environment and, perhaps, an even more twisted sense of dread. As for the RE3 remake, my colleague Sam Byford thought it was good, but not the must-play experience that RE2 is. Next time you spot any of them available for a discount for your platform, I suggest picking them up.