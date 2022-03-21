The Xbox Series X is currently available at Walmart

Walmart is once again selling the $499.99 Xbox Series X, so if you’ve not yet managed to land the next-gen console, now is your chance. Unlike previous restocks, this one isn’t just exclusive to members of the retailer’s premium subscription service, Walmart Plus, so everybody gets a shot.

Microsoft Xbox Series X $499 The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the $499 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay. $499 at Walmart

To maximize your chances of nabbing an Xbox Series X today, make sure to first log into your Walmart account and double-check your shipping and billing details are correct. Know that Walmart often releases stock in 10-minute intervals, so don’t give up trying to add the console to your cart if you can’t at first. To increase the odds even more in your favor, try adding the Xbox Series X to your cart using the mobile app on your phone or through Walmart’s official app.

We’ll continue publishing news of other restock events as they happen, so don’t feel discouraged if today isn’t your lucky day. In the meantime, you can cheer yourself up by checking out a few of the best Xbox accessories and games below, some of which are even discounted. For even more gaming deals, you can subscribe to our Verge Deals newsletter for weekly updates filled with the latest tech discounts, too.

Accessories and games to consider for your Xbox Series X

Xbox Wireless Controller $49

19% off The official Xbox Wireless Controller has a dedicated share button for saving clips and screenshots and sharing them online, Bluetooth support, and a USB-C port for charging up Microsoft’s play-and-charge rechargeable battery. $49 at Amazon

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (three-month subscription) $27

42% off Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers access to more than 100 titles, including the likes of Doom, Hades, and Halo Infinite, which you can play on multiple devices. The pass also gives subscribers access to exclusive deals, online multiplayer, and Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming. A three-month subscription is just $26.50 right now at Eneba when you use promo code XGPU3March. $27 at Eneba

Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox, physical) $51

16% off Forza Horizon 5 is the latest of the long-running open-world racing game developed by Playground Games. It’s an exclusive Xbox title, playable on both Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles. The new installment is set across a lusciously detailed landscape in Mexico and features over 500 cars at launch. $51 at Amazon

$51 at GameStop