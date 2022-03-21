 clock menu more-arrow no yes

LG announces 2022 OLED TV pricing: new 42-inch size costs $1,399

There’s still no price for the enormous 97-inch 4K OLED

By Chris Welch

Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Just as Samsung did last week, LG is today sharing its official pricing for the company’s 2022 lineup of TVs. First up is the OLED family, which is comprised of several different series lines, including the G2 Gallery Edition, C2, B2, and A2 series. The G2 is the flagship and includes the brightest OLED TV panel that LG has produced yet, though the C2’s display is also getting a brightness boost over last year’s model. Both are being achieved with the help of increased processing power and “Brightness Booster” features.

LG says 2022’s 4K OLED lineup includes its widest range of screen sizes ever. At the smallest end is a new 42-inch C2, which has been priced at $1,399. LG envisions this being a popular choice for desktop gaming in addition to its TV chops. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait a bit for the 42C2; it’s scheduled to ship in May, with most of the other sizes and models coming in either March or April. The C2 will be available in 83-, 77-, 65-, 55-, 48-, and 42-inch sizes.

The 42-inch C2 4K OLED will cost $1,399.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

At the opposite end of the size scale is the 97-inch G2 OLED, but LG isn’t ready to share pricing or availability on that giant just yet. The largest models of the G2 and C2 both have 83-inch screens and are priced at $6,499 and $5,499, respectively. The G2 Gallery Edition can be had with 97-, 83-, 77-, 65-, or 55-inch screens.

As a refresher, LG’s premium 2022 OLEDs continue to offer broad HDMI 2.1 support — all four ports are HDMI 2.1 and are now using the full 48Gbps pipeline — and the company has made some enhancements to its webOS software this year. LG has improved tone mapping and says the built-in speakers on this year’s sets should also sound better. But some TV makers like Samsung are offering 144Hz VRR in 2022, and that’s something LG hasn’t yet implemented. Here’s the breakdown in sizes and pricing:

G2 “Gallery Edition” (OLED evo)

The G2 Gallery Edition uses “Brightness Booster Max” processing to achieve LG’s brightest OLED picture yet.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

OLED97G2PUA
97-inch class
Availability and pricing TBA

OLED83G2PUA
83-inch class (82.7 inches diagonal)
$6,499
Available April 2022

OLED77G2PUA
77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal)
$3,999
Available March 2022

OLED65G2PUA
65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal)
$2,999
Available March 2022

OLED55G2PUA
55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal)
$2,199
Available April 2022

C2 Series (OLED evo)

LG’s C2 OLED TVs will include the company’s brighter “Evo” panel.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

OLED83C2PUA
83-inch class (82.7 inches diagonal)
$5,499
Available April 2022

OLED77C2PUA
77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal)
$3,499
Available March 2022

OLED65C2PUA
65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal)
$2,499
Available March 2022

OLED55C2PUA
55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal)
$1,799
Available March 2022

OLED48C2PUA
48-inch class (47.5 inches diagonal)
$1,499
Available March 2022

OLED42C2PUA
42-inch class (42.1 diagonal)
$1,399
Available May 2022

B2 Series

OLED77B2PUA
77-inch class (76.7 inches diagonal)
$3,299
Available March 2022

OLED65B2PUA
65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal)
$1,999
Available March 2022

OLED55B2PUA
55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal)
$1,499
Available March 202

A2 Series

OLED65A2PUA
65-inch class (64.5 inches diagonal)
Availability and pricing TBA

OLED55A2PUA
55-inch class (54.6 inches diagonal)
Availability and pricing TBA

