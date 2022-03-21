Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro phones start to get the delayed March feature drop

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are finally getting this month’s sizeable feature drop, as Google spokesperson Matt Flegal confirmed to The Verge that the rollout will begin today. Google previously rolled out the update to the Pixel 3A and 5A on March 7th but decided to push back the update for Pixel 6 devices to address bug fixes, according to Android Police.

March’s feature drop brings improved night photography in Snapchat, custom stickers, support for YouTube watch parties in Google Duo, as well as a new Live Caption feature you can use to communicate without even talking during phone calls. We go over these features in greater detail in our post about the update’s initial rollout.

The update also brings a number of bug fixes, including “general improvements” for the fingerprint sensor’s stability and performance, as well as battery and thermal performance on the Pixel 6 phones. There’s also the promised fix for an issue causing Wi-Fi to randomly disconnect — a bug that was introduced in February’s update. Google is also rolling out support for Verizon’s 5G C-Band on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, which will give users access to the ultra-wideband frequencies that the carrier lit up in January.

It’s not that surprising that Google decided to delay this update for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and I don’t blame the company for being extra careful. So far, Google’s track record with pushing updates to its flagship phones has been... a bit troubling. Last year, Google paused a highly anticipated December update for Pixel 6 devices after users reported issues with dropped calls and rolled out an amended version of the update that went live in January. And of course, there was the aforementioned February update that didn’t go over well for everyone either.

Here’s hoping that this update won’t screw up anything new this time.