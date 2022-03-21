An Apple outage is affecting Apple Music, iCloud, and other services

Many Apple services appear to be experiencing outages and problems right now. On Downdetector, Apple Music, Apple Maps, iCloud, the App Store, iMessage, and Apple TV are all among the services people have reported problems with. However, as of 2:03PM ET, user reports appear to have fallen. The Verge staff experienced scattered problems with iMessage and other key services, although the problems haven’t been impacting everyone equally.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is also reporting that Apple’s corporate and retail systems are down as well, and on the r/sysadmin subreddit, some are reporting that they can’t get into Apple’s business manager portal. A tweet from WhatsAppBetaInfo reveals that the problems can even affect other apps (for example, trying to back up your chat history to iCloud).

Apple has updated its status page to show which services are affected, and the list has already changed a few times. We’ve captured screenshots of a few moments in time in the gallery below.

Apple’s status page for developers was completely down at one point, though it is now showing a number of outages. It too has already changed at least once.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment about what might be going on.

