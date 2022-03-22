Well, Apple’s having another outage

A few of Apple’s services are experiencing another outage, just one day after a good chunk of Apple’s services and online infrastructure were knocked offline on Monday. Currently, Apple’s system status page says that Apple Music, Podcasts, Books, and the App Store are the ones having issues since 5:09PM ET. It lists the issue as ongoing and says that “some users are affected.”

Thankfully, iMessage, iCloud, Apple Maps, and Apple TV seem to be working fine, but those looking for an app or song may be out of luck. Apple also warns that there are issues with Weather, Apple Card, Game Center, and the iCloud Web Apps, which may be “slow or unavailable.”

While Apple Music worked fine for at least two Verge staff members (one reported it being a bit slow, but that’s not abnormal for the service), quite a few of us encountered issues trying to download apps or updates from the App Store. Usually, the progress circle would just spin continuously and then return to a download or update button after failing. Once or twice the downloads would start but would run at a glacially slow pace.

Downdetector backed up our experience, showing almost a thousand other reports that the two services were having issues.

We’ll let you know when there’s more information from Apple on the outage or when it seems to be resolved.

Well at least Apple News isn’t down pic.twitter.com/9nPbDxjCdG — Umar Shakir (@umarshakir) March 22, 2022

Update March 22nd, 5:51PM ET: Added information about Weather and iCloud Web App issues.