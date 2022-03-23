Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim is coming to Fortnite

Yet another notable athlete is coming to Fortnite’s battle royale. Epic Games announced that on March 26th, players will be able to snag a skin based on two-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim. The skin features four different color schemes — including a black-and-gold option and another where she appears encased in ice — and there are also a handful of accessories, including a giant frozen dragon to ride on.

Kim joins a growing list of athletes and celebrities in Fortnite, with includes the likes of tennis star Naomi Osaka, musical duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, NBA legend LeBron James, and Fortnite World Cup winner Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf.

Fortnite just kicked off a new season called “Resistance,” which introduces some new characters like Doctor Strange, and made the surprising move to remove the building mechanic from the game. (Although it’s probably a temporary change, it’s still significant.) Epic is also donating all of its proceeds from the game to Ukraine-related humanitarian efforts for two weeks; in one day, the game raised $36 million.