The new trailer for Alex Garland’s Men goes from quaint to terrifying

Things start out rather quaint and cozy in the latest trailer for Men — directed by Alex Garland, best known for his work on Annihilation and Ex Machina — but that feeling doesn’t last long. It starts with an uncomfortable joke and then gets progressively more unsettling from there, before eventually descending into full-blown psychological horror. (If the embed above doesn’t work, you can also check out the trailer on Twitter.)

The film stars Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear, and Paapa Essiedu and is described as a “feverish, shape-shifting new horror film.” Here’s the official synopsis:

In the aftermath of a personal tragedy, Harper (Jessie Buckley) retreats alone to the beautiful English countryside, hoping to have found a place to heal. But someone or something from the surrounding woods appears to be stalking her. What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears.

Men is due to hit theaters on May 20th. And if you think the trailer is creepy, check out the poster below.