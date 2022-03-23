Zoom is making it easy to plug your meeting directly into Twitch

Zoom announced on Wednesday that it’s making it easier to livestream your meeting or webinar to Twitch by adding native integration with the streaming service to its app. After you connect your Zoom and Twitch accounts, you can start broadcasting your meeting with just a few clicks.

Zoom says the feature is meant to “streamline the process of sharing content within” communities, which definitely sounds like it expects this to be used for things like company webinars. There are a lot of use cases I can think of for this kind of thing, though — it’d be an easy option for people who want to do a live podcast, share a sermon, or make something like a town hall meeting publicly available. Or heck, just stream your 8AM stand-up if you’re really excited about sharing what you’re working on with the world (though you’d probably want to check company policy to make sure that’s okay).

To be clear, it’s not like it was impossible to stream a Zoom meeting to Twitch before. Zoom supports streaming to other platforms like Facebook and YouTube and would let you add a custom streaming service — so technically, you could’ve streamed to Twitch by adding your streaming URL and key. You could’ve also set up OBS and used it to stream a meeting, but both of those options would’ve been more complex than the new process, which just involves clicking a “Live on Twitch” button and logging into the service.