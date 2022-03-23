HBO Max adds a shuffle button to help you find something to watch

HBO Max is rolling out its very own shuffle button for desktop. Rather than working like a “play something” button, HBO Max’s new feature will shuffle episodes. So if you know you’re in the mood to watch Friends or South Park but don’t know where to start, the button will do the work for you.
HBO Max said the button is one of its most requested features. Streaming rivals like Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, among others, have similarly experimented with shuffle functions on their apps. Currently, the shuffle feature is available for 45 series on HBO Max, meaning you have 45 options for mindless streaming next time you’re having trouble finding something to watch.
The full list of shows supported is as follows:
- A World of Calm
- Adventure Time
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
- Apple & Onion
- Chappelle Show
- Courage the Cowardly Dog
- Craig of the Creek
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Ed, Ed and Eddy
- ER
- Flight of the Conchords
- Fresh Prince
- Friends
- Full House
- Great Pottery Throwdown
- Hot Ones
- How It Really Happened
- Impractical Jokers
- Key and Peele
- Looney Tunes
- Martin
- Mike & Molly
- Regular Show
- Reno 911!
- Rick & Morty
- Robot Chicken
- Scooby-Do, Where Are You!
- Selena + Chef
- Sesame Street
- South Park
- Teen Titans Go!
- The Amazing World of Gumball
- The Big Bang Theory
- The Boondocks
- The Mentalist
- The Middle
- The Nanny
- The Office
- The Shot: Uninterrupted
- Tom and Jerry
- Total Dramarama
- Two and a Half Men
- We Bare Bears
- Whose Line is it Anyway
- Young Sheldon
The feature launched Tuesday and is now available on HBO Max on desktop globally.
