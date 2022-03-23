HBO Max adds a shuffle button to help you find something to watch

HBO Max is rolling out its very own shuffle button for desktop. Rather than working like a “play something” button, HBO Max’s new feature will shuffle episodes. So if you know you’re in the mood to watch Friends or South Park but don’t know where to start, the button will do the work for you.

HBO Max said the button is one of its most requested features. Streaming rivals like Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, among others, have similarly experimented with shuffle functions on their apps. Currently, the shuffle feature is available for 45 series on HBO Max, meaning you have 45 options for mindless streaming next time you’re having trouble finding something to watch.

The full list of shows supported is as follows:

A World of Calm

Adventure Time

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Apple & Onion

Chappelle Show

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Craig of the Creek

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Ed, Ed and Eddy

ER

Flight of the Conchords

Fresh Prince

Friends

Full House

Great Pottery Throwdown

Hot Ones

How It Really Happened

Impractical Jokers

Key and Peele

Looney Tunes

Martin

Mike & Molly

Regular Show

Reno 911!

Rick & Morty

Robot Chicken

Scooby-Do, Where Are You!

Selena + Chef

Sesame Street

South Park

Teen Titans Go!

The Amazing World of Gumball

The Big Bang Theory

The Boondocks

The Mentalist

The Middle

The Nanny

The Office

The Shot: Uninterrupted

Tom and Jerry

Total Dramarama

Two and a Half Men

We Bare Bears

Whose Line is it Anyway

Young Sheldon

The feature launched Tuesday and is now available on HBO Max on desktop globally.