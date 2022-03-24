 clock menu more-arrow no yes

PlayStation 5 consoles are available today from Sony at 6PM ET

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto

Sony just got a restock of the PS5
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

On the hunt for a PlayStation 5? We know it is still quite the challenge to get a hold of one, but don’t give up hope just yet. Sony will be hosting another round of restocked consoles up for grabs at 6PM ET, no invite necessary.

You have a chance at the standard PlayStation 5, complete with a disc drive, for $500, or the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $400. Both come equipped with fast 820GB internal SSDs (667GB of which is usable storage), while the extra $100 for the standard model includes the built-in Blu-ray drive for loading up physical discs. Both models can have additional storage added through an expansion slot for one PCIe Gen 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD, provided it has its own heatsink.

As is the usual standard practice, it is advised that you log in to your PlayStation account ahead of time, as it’s required to make the purchase regardless of which model you choose. Once you’re in the queue it should indicate an estimated time to wait, and the page refreshes itself. Hang tight, hope for the best, consider all the great games you may be playing if you’re one of the lucky ones, and don’t forget some essential accessories before you checkout.

Accessories and games to go with your console

