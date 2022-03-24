OnePlus 10 Pro gets its global launch on March 31st

If you’ve been waiting for the OnePlus 10 Pro to launch outside of China, then you don’t have much longer to wait. The company has announced in a tweet that its latest flagship smartphone will launch globally on March 31st at 10am ET, a little over three months after it launched in China. There aren’t many new details to be revealed about the device itself, so the main news of the event will be the phones’ pricing and release date in markets like the US, Europe, and India.

OnePlus announced the 10 Pro’s key specs in January ahead of its launch in China, and since then reviewers have even imported the device to get an early look at what it offers (raising some durability concerns in the process). It’s powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, has a 6.7-inch 1440p 120Hz OLED display, 5,000 mAh battery, 80W wired fast-charging, and 50W wireless charging.

Around back the phone has three cameras consisting of a main 48-megapixel camera, 50-megapixel ultrawide, and 8-megapixel telephoto. A new RAW Plus mode will allow you to shoot RAW photos, while maintaining the benefits of computational photography. For selfies, there’s a 32-megapixel shooter up front.

If you’re expecting a OnePlus 10 to be announced alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro, then you might be disappointed. The company’s CEO Pete Lau recently suggested that it won’t be announcing a cheaper non-Pro variant of its flagship device as it did with the OnePlus 7, 8, and 9.