Seven teenagers arrested in connection with the Lapsus$ hacking group

City of London Police have arrested seven teenagers due to their suspected connections with a hacking group that is believed to be the recently prolific Lapsus$ group, BBC News reports.

“Seven people between the ages of 16 and 21 have been arrested in connection with an investigation into a hacking group,” City of London Police said, according to BBC News. “They have all been released under investigation. Our inquiries remain ongoing.”

Lapsus$ has taken responsibility for some major security breaches at tech companies, including Nvidia, Samsung, Ubisoft, Okta, and Microsoft. On Wednesday, reports surfaced indicating an Oxford-based teenager is the mastermind of the group. City of London Police did not say if this teenager was among those arrested, according to BBC News.

BBC News says it spoke to the teenager’s father, who was apparently unaware of his involvement with the group. “I had never heard about any of this until recently. He’s never talked about any hacking, but he is very good on computers and spends a lot of time on the computer,” the father said, according to BBC News. “I always thought he was playing games. We’re going to try to stop him from going on computers.”