Netflix bought yet another studio as part of gaming push

Netflix has added another game developer to its ranks. The company announced that it has acquired Boss Fight Entertainment, a mobile studio based in Texas. It’s the third game studio that Netflix has scooped up following Oxenfree developer Night School and Next Games, the team behind a Stranger Things puzzle game. Past games from Boss Fight include a mobile strategy game called Dungeon Boss; the studio was founded following the closure of Zynga’s Dallas studio, which developed the Facebook game CastleVille.
The news comes as Netflix is making a major push into the gaming space. In addition to acquiring established studios, Netflix has also made mobile games a part of its subscription package — just this week saw the announcement of three new games on the platform — while also experimenting with interactive series, including an upcoming daily trivia game called Trivia Quest.
With regards to Boss Fight, Netflix’s VP of game studios, Amir Rahimi, said in a statement that “this studio’s extensive experience building hit games across genres will help accelerate our ability to provide Netflix members with great games wherever they want to play them.”
