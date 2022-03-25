A new John Harris art book will capture more of his dreamlike sci-fi landscapes

Legendary artist John Harris is best-known for his almost ethereal paintings of science fiction landscapes — and soon, there will be a new collection of his work for fans to dig into. Titan Books has announced The Art of John Harris II: Into the Blue, a hardcover book curating decades of work from the 73-year-old painter. The new collection will focus on his more futuristic paintings, as well as give readers a behind-the-scenes look at how certain projects went from sketch to completed work.

Some of Harris’ most iconic work includes book covers for the likes of Isaac Asimov to Jack Vance. And despite having a very distinct and surreal style — he says ideas come to him through meditation and lucid dreaming — Harris previously told The Verge that he doesn’t consciously paint a specific way.

Grid View John Harris work featured in 2014’s Beyond the Horizon. Image: Titan Books

“It always puzzles me when this issue of style comes up because I don’t consciously have a style,” he explains. “This is not being disingenuous. I simply try to paint what is in my mind’s eye. If people recognize my style, maybe what they are seeing is simply a feeling or vision that is personal to me. Maybe that is why it appears to withstand fashion — because it isn’t a fashion.” (Harris previously released a collection with Titan called Beyond the Horizon in 2014.)

Into the Blue will be available on October 11th, 2022. You can check out a selection of his work from Beyond the Horizon in the gallery above and get a glimpse at the new collection’s cover below.