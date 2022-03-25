Vergecast: Asus’ ROG Flow Z13, Samsung’s Freestyle Projector, and Apple’s iPhone subscription service plan

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel discusses the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
On today’s episode of The Vergecast, Nilay is joined by managing editor Alex Cranz and deputy editor Dan Seifert to discuss a whole lot of hardware and software news from this week.
Here are some of the headlines highlighted on the show:
- Google and Spotify now have a “multiyear agreement” to offer a payment system in addition to Google Play on Android. The crew discusses the ongoing battle between developers and platforms and how this may affect app store fees in the future.
- Nothing (the tech company) teased their first smartphone on a live stream on Wednesday, set to come out this summer. This reminds the Vergecast of the Essential phone.
- Our colleague Cameron reviewed the Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet, and it was very expensive. Is it worth the price?
- The Mac Studio has a removable SSD, but it turns out it is blocked by Apple on a software level, so you probably won’t be able to swap it out yourself any time soon.
- On our “This week in lock-in” segment, Apple may be bundling an iPhone subscription service into their Apple One plan.
- A job listing revealed Sonos is working on a Home Theater OS, which leads Nilay to believe Sonos is making a TV.
- Samsung’s Freestyle Projector has inspired many tweets convincing the crew that people love watching TV projected on their ceiling. Please comment below if you do that.
There’s a whole lot more in this week’s episode of The Vergecast, so listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full discussion.
