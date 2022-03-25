Steam Next Fest kicks off in June and will offer ‘hundreds of demos’

Valve’s next Steam Next Fest, an event where players will be able to try out demos of upcoming PC games right from Steam, will take place from June 13th through June 20th, the company has announced.

Valve is promising there will be “hundreds of demos” this year, and while it hasn’t shared what might be playable for the upcoming event, there were some notable games featured last June, including Sable and Toem. It seems likely that Valve will promote games that are great for the Steam Deck, and hopefully by that time, many more people will have gotten their highly-anticipated reservations. (Sadly, my projected Q3 order availability means I’ll very likely miss out, at least when it comes to trying games out for the handheld.)

The mid-June scheduling means Steam Next Fest will be timed right around when E3 usually happens. While E3’s organizers have said the trade show won’t be in person this year due to “the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19,” they haven’t announced specific dates for the event.