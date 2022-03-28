One Piece is getting an RPG with a new story from series creator Eiichiro Oda

One Piece is getting a new video game. During a video presentation celebrating the 25th anniversary of One Piece, Bandai Namco announced that the celebrated manga / anime series will be getting a new RPG with an original story written by series creator Eiichiro Oda.

One Piece Odyssey is a new open-world game in which the Straw Hats have treasures to find a mysterious island to explore. The game is being developed by ILCA, a Japanese studio that recently worked on the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl remakes, as well as Dragon Quest XI and Nier Replicant. Though the announcement trailer didn’t show too much outside of cutscenes and exploration, we do know that there will be turn-based combat and that players will have the crew of the Thousand Sunny and a brand new character at their disposal.

In addition to a new game, One Piece is also getting a live-action adaptation courtesy of Netflix. Most of the cast has been announced, with Iñaki Godoy tapped to play Straw Hats leader Monkey D. Luffy.

No matter how hard or how impossible it is, never lose sight of your goal. ☠️ どんなに困難で不可能なコトでも、信念を見失うな。#OnePiece #ONEPIECE100 #WeAreONE pic.twitter.com/1PpuyuQvm3 — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) September 3, 2021

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has a habit of enthusiastically sharing his thoughts accompanied by cute little drawings of his characters. For the One Piece Odyssey reveal, he said:

“I thought to myself — wasn’t it like three years ago when I designed the characters? Hahaha! But when I actually saw the game... Wow! It felt like I was watching a MOVIE!!! What incredible immersion.”

One Piece Odyssey comes to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC in 2022.