The PlayStation 5 is available now at Best Buy for TotalTech subscribers

For those who have yet to nab Sony’s PlayStation 5 console, Best Buy just published its listing for its TotalTech subscribers. Right now, you can get a chance to buy the disc-based PS5 for $499.99.

To make sure you get the best chance possible, log in double-check your billing and shipping details are current while you queue up. You’ll need to click the “Add to Cart” button on the right to jump into the queue, however, there’s no need to refresh the page as it uses an automated system. You may, however, have to verify your account while in line, so be prepared for that. Try not to open multiple tabs, either, as Best Buy’s recently-updated queue system doesn’t always work well when you do so. It’s also a good idea to keep your phone nearby in case you run into trouble on your PC or laptop.

PlayStation 5 $500 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5. $500 at Best Buy

Of course, all of these steps won’t guarantee you’ll be able to buy one today, but it will reduce the time it takes to check out and get one. And if you don’t manage to land a console today, don’t worry — and don’t give up. A few members of our own team only nabbed consoles after repeated attempts. We’re also continuously tracking restocks at various retailers, so keep checking back to stay updated.

Some must-have PS5 accessories and games

Whether you manage to land a PS5 today or not, you might want to prepare ahead of time by stocking on the essential PS5 accessories and games we’ve listed below — some of which are even on sale.