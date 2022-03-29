YouTube TV is testing surround sound on Android TV, Google TV, and Roku

YouTube TV is testing support for Dolby 5.1 surround sound on Google TV, Android TV, and Roku devices. In a tweet, the platform said 5.1 audio will “launch on those devices next” if “everything runs smoothly” during the test.

If you were hoping to get surround sound while watching YouTube TV on your Apple TV, Fire TV, Xbox, or PlayStation, however, you’ll have to wait a bit longer. The platform says it’s still working “internally and with partners” to get 5.1 support on these platforms.

We’re still working internally and with partners to enable 5.1 on Apple TV, Fire TV, and game consoles. We don’t like keeping you waiting, but we’re excited for you to hear 5.1 audio soon. Our current compatible devices can be found here: https://t.co/kfARTipLUG — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) March 28, 2022

YouTube TV currently supports 5.1 surround sound on Samsung, LG, and Vizio TVs, as well as on traditional Chromecast streaming devices. For it to work, you’ll need Cobalt version 20 or later, which you can check by selecting your profile photo in the YouTube TV app, clicking About, and then hitting App Version. It also requires a speaker system that supports 5.1 audio.

Last June, YouTube TV announced that it would bring 5.1 surround sound to “select devices.” It seems the service is following through on its promise, although it’s taking quite a bit of time to roll the highly anticipated feature out.