The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s sequel is delayed to spring 2023

The still-unnamed sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been delayed to spring 2023, producer Eiji Aonuma announced today in a video update. The game had previously been set for a 2022 release window.

“We have decided to extend our development a bit and change the release to Spring 2023,” Aonuma said. “In order to make this game’s experience something special, the entire development team is working diligently on this game, so please wait a while longer.”

Nintendo first revealed that it was working on a sequel to Breath of the Wild in 2019, followed by a brief look at the upcoming title’s new gameplay at E3 2021 last year. According to Aonuma will see gameplay extend up into the skies of the vast, open-world iteration of Hyrule, along with new gameplay elements and encounters.

Much of the information about Breath of the Wild 2 is still being kept secret, though, including its actual title — Nintendo still refers to the game as “The Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.” With the game now set to release next year, though, there’s still plenty of time for Nintendo to reveal more about Link’s next big adventure.