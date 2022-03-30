Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon premieres August 21st

HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, will debut on HBO and HBO Max on August 21st. The company announced the date Wednesday with a picture of what appears to be a hatching dragon egg — which hopefully means we’ll see at least one of the terrifying beasts in the upcoming show.

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s 2019 book Fire and Blood and is focused on, as the name suggests, House Targaryen. It’s set 200 years before the events of the hugely popular Game of Thrones, which featured Daenerys Targaryen as one of the main characters.

HBO first announced House of the Dragon was in the works in October 2019. The company debuted a teaser trailer in October 2021, though it was light on plot details. House of the Dragon’s August 21st release date means it will be pitted against Amazon’s upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Prime Video series, which debuts September 2nd.