Yesterday’s restock of PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles at Amazon left a lot to be desired, but today presents a new opportunity. Amazon is preparing for another drop of the $499.99 PlayStation 5 (the standard model with a disc drive) today, and it already has Xbox Series X consoles available for $499.99. If recent events tell us anything, the PS5 is going to sell out quickly once it goes live, and the Xbox may stick around for much longer, as it’s been regularly available at Walmart. Though once again, you need to subscribe to Amazon’s popular Prime service to even have a chance at a console.

You have to act quickly, especially if you’re going for a PS5. Amazon’s site does not have the same level of bot protection and timed waiting queues as other retailers do. Be sure to log into your Amazon Prime account, complete with prepared billing and shipping info, and also try adding the console to your wishlist. You may have a better chance of adding it to your cart without getting blocked by an error message by going adding the console to a wishlist (you can do that ahead of time) and refreshing your list once PS5s are available to add to cart from there.

If you do manage to get a console in your cart, checkout as soon as possible. It’s not uncommon to encounter an error at that point in the process, so act quickly and be persistent — repeating the process as long as you can.

Accessories and games for the PS5 you hopefully just got

If you’re lucky enough to snag a PS5, you now have a bunch of new purchases to consider — like what games and accessories do you need out of the gate. Here are some we recommend.

Accessories and games for a new Xbox owner

If Xbox is your jam, here are some options for games, accessories, and subscription services that you can’t go wrong with.

