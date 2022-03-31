Alexa can now notify you about deals up to a day in advance

Amazon’s Alexa has launched a new feature that will notify Prime customers up to 24 hours in advance about specific discounts, the company announced today. Amazon says the new feature is designed to help customers save money while saving time.

The smart voice assistant will alert Prime members when eligible products in their wish list or shopping cart, or that they’ve marked “saved for later,” are on sale. Customers will then be able to ask Alexa to order the items when the deal is live or send a reminder.

Amazon did not elaborate on exactly what it defines as an “eligible” item or if these deals will also include products sold by third parties.

Only US Amazon Prime customers who own Echo smart speakers that are fourth generation or newer are able to take advantage of the new capability for now.

To turn it on, you’ll need to open the Alexa app, click More > Settings > Notifications before tapping on Amazon Shopping. You can then look for Shopping Recommendations and enable Deal Recommendations.

Once enabled, Amazon’s Echo ring will turn yellow. Alternatively, a pop-up notification will show up on a smart device if an eligible product you’ve saved or added to your wish lists or shopping cart is about to go on sale. You can then instruct Alexa to read aloud your notifications for more details and ask Alexa to either order the item or remind you when the deal becomes available.