Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
There is an Apple event next week, so Dan Seifert comes on to talk about what we can expect. He thinks there will be some new hardware but isn’t completely sold that we will see anything with a new design.
Loren Grush comes on to talk about the conflict in Ukraine and how it’s affecting space flight. She also gives Elon and SpaceX the appropriate credit for delivering Starlink to Ukraine after a tweet requesting it.
And there was a Rivian debacle this week, so Andrew Hawkins comes on to tell us about how vehicle pricing went up by as much as $20,000 for some customers who preordered — and then how it was walked back. He also explains why Ford is splitting itself in half.
You can listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full discussion.
Stories discussed in this episode
- Elon Musk’s promised Starlink terminals have reached Ukraine
- Ukraine engineer talks testing SpaceX’s new Starlink service
- Russian space director’s wild threats could have real implications for the ISS
- European Space Agency claims joint Russian Mars rover probably won’t launch this year
- Russia holds OneWeb rocket launch hostage, issues conditional demands
- Russia says it will no longer sell rocket engines to the United States
- Ford’s ‘radical’ move to split the company won’t come easy
- Elon Musk dares autoworkers union: hold a vote at Tesla’s California factory
- Rivian has altered the deal, and now its EVs will cost buyers up to $20K more
- Rivian apologizes for ‘broken trust’ and axes preorder price increases that hit as much as $20K
- The Arc One is an electric boat with a battery pack three times the size of Tesla’s
- Apple officially announces ‘Peek Performance’ March 8th event
And here is our second episode where Nilay Patel and Walt Mossberg say goodbye to Dieter Bohn.