EA is halting sales of its games in Russia and Belarus

EA is halting sales of its games and content in Russia and Belarus in response to the invasion of Ukraine, the publisher announced Friday. On Wednesday, the company said that it was removing Russian teams from its FIFA and NHL games, but Friday’s actions go a significant step further.

“We have made the decision to stop sales of our games and content, including virtual currency bundles, in Russia and Belarus while this conflict continues,” EA said in a blog post. “As a result, our games and content will no longer be available for purchase in our Russian region storefront on Origin or the EA app, including through in-game stores. We are also working with our platform partners to remove our titles from their stores and stop the sale of new in-game content in the region.”

The company is also “actively evaluating other areas of our games and operations” and says it will share updates on any additional actions taken.

EA joins Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red in cutting off sales in Russia and Belarus. This week, Ukraine’s vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, called on gaming companies to take action, and in tweets, directly tagged Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, Epic Games, Rockstar, Tencent, and others.