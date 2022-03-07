GameStop will hold two PlayStation 5 restock events this week

Tomorrow might be Apple event day, but for those still trying to procure Sony’s next-gen gaming console, each and every day is one to wait with bated breath. Thankfully, we’re happy to report that GameStop is scheduled to restock the PlayStation 5 twice this week. The retailer will have the PS5 Digital Edition available for sale on its site beginning Tuesday, March 8th, at 11AM EST / 8AM PST. This is a rare drop just for the entry-level model of the PS5, which lacks the disc drive. But if you are hoping to snag the standard, disc-equipped PS5, there’s more hope for you later this week. Select GameStop stores will have the standard model on Friday, March 11th, for in-person sales.

Both of these PS5 restocks will be in bundle form, which is typical of GameStop. They also are exclusive to GameStop’s Power Rewards Pro members, a paid membership that runs $14.99 a year. According to The Shortcut, the PS5 Digital Edition will be available in two bundle options. One will cost $652.97 and contain the console (normally $399 on its own), an additional DualSense controller in red, a PowerA DualSense charging station, a $50 GameStop gift card, a $50 PlayStation Network gift card, and a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus. The second bundle costs $661.98 and features the PS5 Digital Edition with a red DualSense controller and a PowerA charging station, but comes with a Samsung’s 1TB 980 Pro SSD instead of the gift cards, which allows you to upgrade the storage capacity of your PS5.

As for the in-store restock set for Friday, March 11th, that should bundle should include the regular PS5 with a disc drive, Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Edition, Horizon: Forbidden West Special Edition, a PowerA DualSense charging station, a HyperX Cloud Headset, and a $50 PlayStation Network gift card. Altogether, that bundle will run a hefty $797.96 — a far cry from the console’s $499 value when sold on its own, but at least these are some of the latest games and accessories you may want.

This is shaping up to be one of the most extensive PS5 restocks from GameStop in quite some time, but availability will likely be very limited. When it comes to ordering a Digital Edition bundle from GameStop’s site, be sure to sign in with your Pro account ahead of time and pre-fill all your shipping and billing info. We’ll update this post with more details and links to GameStop’s listings once we have them. Best of luck, both online and in-person.

