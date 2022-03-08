How to preorder Apple’s new Mac Studio and Studio Display

Following a host of late-breaking rumors, Apple officially announced a new Mac during its “Peek Performance” event today, adding another machine to its expanding desktop lineup. Each configuration of the Mac Studio, as it’s called, will feature either Apple’s M1 Max or its new M1 Ultra processor and will start at $1,999 and $3,999, respectively. Apple also introduced the forthcoming Studio Display, a new monitor designed as a companion to its new desktop machine, one that starts at $1,599. Both devices are available for preorder starting today and will begin shipping on March 18th.

If you’re looking to preorder the Mac Studio or the monitor ahead of our reviews, we’ve compiled a list of retailers currently offering the new devices.

Where to buy the new Mac Studio with M1 Max

While we didn’t see a new MacBook Air or a revised version of the Mac Mini, the new M1 Max-equipped desktop made its debut. This compact desktop starts at $1,999 and is currently available for preorder directly from Apple’s website.

This new addition to Apple’s desktop lineup fills the gap between the diminutive Mac Mini and the monolithic Mac Pro. The Studio measures 7.7 x 3.7 inches, and while it may be a bit bigger than the M1 Mac Mini, the Studio is far more powerful. The M1 Max configuration can be configured with either a 24- or 32-core GPU model of the M1 Max, as well as with up to 64GB of unified memory and 8TB of SSD storage.

The Studio has an impressive array of connectivity options, too. The rear of the machine supports four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A ports, an HDMI output, a 10GB wired ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The front also has a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports and an SDXC card slot.

Mac Studio with M1 Max $1,999 The starting configuration of the Mac Studio uses an M1 Max CPU and is equipped with 32GB of unified memory and 512GB of storage. $1,999 at Apple

Where to buy the Mac Studio with M1 Ultra

If you need more processing power, Apple also announced that the Mac Studio would be available with Apple’s new proprietary chip, the M1 Ultra. Like the model with the M1 Max, the M1 Ultra-equipped variant is currently available for preorder through Apple’s website starting at $3,999 and will begin shipping on March 18th.

This more powerful configuration of the Mac Studio lineup shares the same footprint and connectivity options as the less expensive option. You can also configure it with either a 48 or 64-core GPU model of the M1 Ultra, and it can support up to 128GB of unified memory and 8TB of storage.

Mac Studio with M1 Ultra $3,999 This Mac Studio is equipped with the new M1 Ultra CPU, designed and is designed to outperform many of Apple’s other standalone desktop models. The starting configuration of the M1 Ultra studio has 64GB of unified memory and 1TB of SSD storage. $3,999 at Apple

How to buy the Apple Studio Display

Designed as a companion to the Mac Studio, Apple also unveiled a new display during its spring event showcase. The base model of the Apple Studio Display runs $1,599 and will start shipping on March 18th. It may not feature Apple’s new silicon, but the Studio Display still features an impressive array of connectivity options (as well as a stand). The 27-inch, 5K Retina display also includes an integrated 12MP camera and features a trio of USB-C ports for peripherals, as well as a Thunderbolt 4 port to connect to a dock or laptop directly.

Additionally, you can purchase the monitor in several configurations, including one with Nano-texture glass designed to diffuse light and reduce glare for $300. The display comes equipped with a tilt-adjustable stand and VESA adapter for wall mounting, too, but you can purchase it with an optional stand that’s height and tilt adjustable for an extra $400.

Apple Studio Display $1,599 The 27-inch Studio Display can be customized with glare-resistant coating and a more maneuverable stand. It boasts a 5K resolution and has an integrated 12MP camera. $1,599 at Apple

